By Komal Pattanayak

Florida, US-based company Space Perspective, a space travel company that was established so that humans would explore space for the betterment of all, raised US$ 7 million in seed financing on 3rdDecember 2020.

The financing round was led by Prime Movers Lab and Base Ventures who is a leading Silicon Valley tech fund. Other participants in the round include world-renowned entrepreneur, author and business strategist Tony Robbins and venture capital firms Kirenaga Partners’ Central Florida Tech Fund, 1517 Fund, Schox, E2MC Ventures and SpaceFund Venture Capital. Anton Brevde of Prime Movers and Kirby Harris of Base Ventures will join the Space Perspective Board of Directors.

The funds raised will be used for the development and early flights of Spaceship Neptune, a space balloon capable of carrying passengers to the edge of space. The infusion of capital advances the human space flight company another step closer to fundamentally changing the way people have access to space for research and tourism.

About Space Perspective

Founded in 2019 by Alan Eustace, Christopher Kidd and Jane Poynter, Space Perspective is a human spaceflight company committed to fundamentally changing people’s view and perception of Earth. It uses a high-performance space balloon and pressurized capsule technology that gently travels to and from the edge of space over a six-hour period. The spacecraft offers opportunities for research and life-changing travel experiences for off-world explorers.

Space Perspective’s first Operations Center is on Florida’s Space Coast, in the heart of the civil and commercial space programs at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The company is planning its first test flight to lift off from the former Space Shuttle landing facility in first-quarter 2021. Space Perspective eyes 2024 for its first operational flights. The space balloon will be designed to carry a pilot, eight passengers and research payloads to the edge of space, 10,000 feet above the Earth.

“Our ability to make space accessible in unprecedented ways carries immense importance. We are grateful that this premier group of investors recognizes that space tourism has arrived and is a significant driver in the future growth of commercial spaceflight,” said CEO Taber MacCallum.

Tickets for the six-hour flight will go on sale next year. The ticket price has not been decided yet, but it’s estimated to cost around US$ 125,000.

What Investors have to say

“We are big believers in the future space economy and space tourism is a segment we have been tracking closely. It’s clear that there is massive consumer demand to explore this final frontier and we believe seeing Earth from the edge of space will have a profound impact on those who experience it. What attracted us to Jane and Taber’s vision and approach was the safety, accessibility, and tranquility of the Space Perspective experience,” said Anton Brevde of Prime Movers.

Via VCbay.com