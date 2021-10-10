By Leonard Manson

Cityhawk: For about 4 years, we are seeing more and more ‘flying cars’. More and more companies, companies, projects that are with this concept underway. In some cases it is that literal concept, like the Klein Vision AirCar, a car with folding wings that can fly like a plane and be driven on the highway. In others, it’s basically a huge drone with seats. And in today’s case, a vehicle that looks like something out of an 80s Sci Fi film.

CityHawk

Created and designed by the Israeli company ‘Urban Aeronautics’, the CityHawk is “the first electric flying car powered by hydrogen”, and its most striking visual detail is that it has no wings. You don’t need them, as its maneuverability allows it to operate vertically and it seats five passengers. Cityhawk is primarily designed to be used as a flying taxi or emergency medical vehicle, and it is also capable of multiple flights during the day.

Its creators point out that this flying car incorporates an innovative technology called “Vancraft”, which is based on special rotors with closed double ducts, and works to increase the overall stability even in the event of turbulence, in addition to reducing noise inside and outside the cabin. In addition, autonomous air traffic systems similar to the autopilot of airplanes can detect and avoid buildings within cities.

The first to be powered by hydrogen

Best of all, the “Cityhawk” is designed to operate safely at night and in any type of weather, greatly expanding its usability capabilities. And one of the advantages of this flying car is the ability to land in urban areas such as rooftops, which saves time and increases its efficiency, something very important for its use as an emergency medical device.

The interior of the Cityhawk is designed to “be as cozy as a luxury car, with comfortable seats, WiFi connectivity and multiple touch screens.” But without a doubt, one of its most important elements is in its energy technology: Urban Aeronautics partnered with the American company Hypoint with the aim of integrating fuel cell technology in the car so that it runs on hydrogen and electricity.

