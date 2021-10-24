Robot factory that makes robots in Shanghai will start production

In the factory of Swiss technology giant ABB, which is under construction in Shanghai, “robot-making robot” will be produced. Peter Voser, Chairman of the Board of ABB, said in a statement that the robot factory in Shanghai, which has invested a total of 150 million dollars, will start production in the first quarter of 2022. The factory, built on an area of ​​67 thousand square meters, will be among the most advanced, automatic and flexible production centers of the robotics industry.

The factory will become a state-of-the-art hub where robots build robots. Production at the factory will be based on cellular automation with robots moving from station to station, providing flexibility with greater customization compared to traditional, linear manufacturing systems.

ABB’s new factory in Shanghai will also include an R&D center to accelerate the innovation and development of artificial intelligence to bring the era of “robot making robots” to life. Peter Voser also emphasized that the factory in Shanghai will better participate in China’s high-end manufacturing industry and support development.

ABB has three factories around the world. In addition to factories in Sweden and the USA, the new factory in Shanghai will mainly serve Asian customers. ABB has 15 local companies in China with 27 employees engaged in commercial activities along with R&D, production, sales and services.

