A mockup of the KCD-200, a prospective cargo drone, was unveiled at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) by South Korean aerospace and defense company, LIG Nex1.

By VALIUS VENCKUNAS

The drone will be powered by hydrogen cells and boast a cargo capacity of 200 kilograms (440 pounds).

The manufacturer also claims that it can be used for both civilian and military applications.

The KCD-200 was announced in May 2021, after LIG Nex1 was awarded a 44.3 billion won ($37.6 million) five-year contract by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy to develop a hydrogen-powered cargo drone.

No production and testing deadlines or further details have been revealed, but the terms of the contract suggest that the development phase will end in 2026.

LIG Nex1 is known for manufacturing weapons systems, avionics, radars and unmanned aerial vehicles as well as other military technology, including the Chiron air-to-surface missile system and the Haeseong cruise missile. Both have been adopted by the South Korean military.

Via AeroTime.aero