By Alex McFarland

Singapore-headquartered smart robotics company LionsBot has released its first ‘king-sized’ autonomous cleaning robot for large commercial spaces. The scrubbing robot called Rex was designed with the aim to “empower the cleaning workforce and to keep them safe.”

Rex was engineered specifically for commercial and industrial settings like airports, warehouses, convention centres, and carparks. It is designed for ease of operation and accessibility, and it allows a single cleaner to handle multiple cleaning robots simultaneously through the LionsClean app. This frees up their time to focus on higher value tasks.

The Rex

LionsBot is introducing multiple features like 3D LiDAR sensor and auto docking mechanics. The Rex is fully autonomous and constructed from high-quality, durable materials, which enables it to operate in tight spaces and corners.

The robot has a wide brush coverage of 81cm and a tight turning radius of 2.5m. Its liquid capacity is a 140-litre water tank and a 140-litre wastewater tank. With the same footprint as other similar robots in its class, Rex has a 23% bigger cleaning width, can hold 23% more fresh water, and has 30% more cleaning efficiency.

With a battery runtime of up to six hours and a max speed of 1.4m/s, Rex is able to clean 4,032m² in just one hour. Equipped with two 16-inch brushes, it can deliver up to 80kg downward brush pressure. It also has chemical and defoamer dosing functions, with the former enabling it to accurately control the ratio of chemicals to water. Rex is the first robot on the market that has a defoamer cleaning system.

There are three methods to operate the autonomous floor scrubber: the LionsClean mobile app; a touchscreen interface on the robot’s body; or manually with a handlebar. This enables any individual, no matter their technical expertise, to utilize Rex in day-to-day operations.

The robot also has ambient lighting and in-built speakers that help develop its personality.

3D LiDAR Sensor and Auto Docking

Rex is equipped with a high-definition precision LiDAR sensor that has 32 lasers, four depth cameras, and three sonar sensors. It can scan a diameter of 200 meters, which helps it optimize its cleaning path. Active obstacle tracking improves safety and provides better locatlision and accuracy.

The first of its kind to have auto-docking capabilities, it automatically returns to the docking and charging station after each cleaning cycle. It is here that the robot can manage its solution levels with automated rinsing and water exchange.

Dylan Ng Terntzer is CEO and Co-Founder of Lionsbot.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Rex to the world. It is jam-packed with technical prowess and we are confident that every operator will love to have a Rex as their day-to-day work companion. At LionsBot, we refuse to stick to the playbook when making robots. We always strive to develop robots that are fun and exciting,” Terntzer says. “Leveraging our track record with the LeoBot, we also want to ensure that our robots are easy to use for everyone. By making robots that cleaners love to use, we aim to give our cleaners superpowers by easing their workload as one cleaner can operate multiple robots at a time.”



“Beyond empowering cleaners, more significantly, we see the Rex as a standing testament to Singapore’s engineering capabilities. Despite the logistic challenges and supply-chain constraints caused by the pandemic, we were able to bring the Rex from conceptualisation to deployment within a mere 10 months during this unprecedented period.”

The first Rex Robot is set to be deployed at National Gallery Singapore in December 2021.

Via Unite.ai