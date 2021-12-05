QUANTUM COMPUTING AND AI HELP THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY TRANSFORM BIG TIME

by Madhurjya Chowdhury

One of our age’s major achievements in healthcare. Medical research has advanced rapidly, extending life expectancy around the world. However, as people live longer, healthcare systems face increased demand, rising expenses, and a staff that is straining to meet the needs of the patient.

Population aging, changing patients’ needs, a change in life choices, and the never-ending loop of innovation are just a few of the relentless forces driving demand. The consequences of an aging population stand out among these. Healthcare is one of our generation’s main achievements. Medical research has progressed at a breakneck pace, extending life expectancy all around the world.

What is Quantum Computing?

When you use the classic computing method, your machine doubles in size every time the number of data doubles. Processing the vast amounts of data necessary in many areas, such as healthcare, manufacturing, big data, and financial services, is difficult and time-consuming as a result.

Quantum computing doubles the computer’s potentiality with each additional cubit rather than increasing the program’s size. Without growing the footprint, computers can process progressively massive amounts of data in near real-time. Quantum computing is already being used in a variety of businesses with vast volumes of data to swiftly solve previously intractable tasks.

Quantum computing’s advantages are already being observed in healthcare, particularly in personalized medicine, where researchers and healthcare providers are working to forecast health risks and find the best therapy for groups of people who share certain features. Personalized medicine, in comparison to conventional medicine, is patient-centered care that analyses a patient’s genetic profile to identify health risks and provide therapies that are tailored to their specific needs.

Specialists in the burgeoning sector are increasingly depending on quantum computers’ unique capacity to tackle complicated data managerial challenges with high speed in order to effectively process enormous amounts of health data from millions of disparate data points. This is in favor of customized medicine’s development and its favorable impact on healthcare systems.

Creating Quantum Computing Policy

Researchers discussed their efforts to develop policies that address critical concerns about emerging technologies, highlighting the distinctions between capacity-building basic open basic and applied competitive study with direct state defense and commercial ramifications.

Foster discussed impending legislation that will expand the National Quantum Initiative by assisting in the creation of a larger pool of workers with the highly specialized skills required. The money will be used to boost military training as well as quantum-related college programs. The goal is to strengthen the Department of Defense’s quantum staff, which will aid in the attempt to harness quantum’s power and speed to solve the most difficult problems.

Three Steps to Long Term Thinking

Dr. Paul Lopata, Ph.D., Principal Head for Quantum Science, shared his thoughts on what businesses should be doing now to set themselves up for future quantum success. He emphasized that high-performance computing is made up of supercomputers, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and GPUs, rather than a single technique.

According to Lopata, businesses should think about the long game with quantum computing and begin thinking about the future now. In quantum computing, he revealed his 3 phases to long-term thinking:

1. Adhere to the values of your company

2. Develop your own specialty

3. Collaborate with organizations that share your values.

Improving Well-Being with AI and Quantum Computing

Quantum computing can be one of several game-changing technologies that help us improve our ability to assure healthy lives and encourage well-being for people of all ages, as well as help us build a more long-term sustainable society. Quantum computing combined with artificial intelligence allows us to address some of today’s most pressing concerns while also creating re-creatable and scalable technology foundations and procedures as we strive toward global healthcare for all.

More and Connected Data

The applications that have an impact on care delivery, such as how existing tasks are completed and how they are disturbed by changing healthcare requirements or the processes necessary to fulfill them. From day-to-day operational improvement in clinical organizations to population-health management and the realm of healthcare technology, applications that support and develop healthcare delivery. It’s a broad term that encompasses natural language processing (NLP), image processing, and machine learning-based predictive analytics.

Rise in Number of Use Cases

While there are many issues about what is actually in AI in healthcare nowadays, this paper examined 23 applications currently in use and presents case studies for 14 of them. These examples show how AI can impact a wide range of domains, from applications that help patients control their own treatment to online symptom detectors and e-triage AI systems, virtual assistants that can perform duties in hospitals, and bionic pancreas to assist diabetic patients.

