A UK man made medical history Thursday after becoming the first patient in history to be outfitted with a 3D-printed eyeball as part of a cutting-edge new trial.

“This new eye looks fantastic, and being based on 3D digital printing technology, it is only going to be better and better,” London native Steve Verze told the Daily Mail of the eye-opening procedure. Currently, the groundbreaking technology is being used to replicate everything from steaks to entire neighborhoods.

And although the synthetic sight organ won’t bring back Verze’s vision, he hopes it will at least restore his confidence.

“We hope the forthcoming clinical trial will provide us with robust evidence about the value of this new technology, showing what a difference it makes for patients,” said Professor Mandeep Sagoo, a consultant opthalmologist at Moorfields.

It currently takes patients six weeks to get a new eye, which then requires them to undergo surgery, multiple appointments and a four-to-five month waiting period post-op to get a prosthetic fitted. By contrast, doctors at Moorfields Eye Hospital say that the 3D-printed option could take only three weeks, the Daily Mail reported

The patient simply receives a scan of their empty socket so that doctors can build a map of the area using the software. They then scan the good eye to ensure it is a match and send the blueprint to Germany, where the synthetic stargazer is 3D-printed within two and half hours. Finally, the finished product is sent back to the hospital and fitted to the patient.

“We are excited about the potential for this fully digital prosthetic eye,” gushed Sagoo.

Creating state-of-the-art eyeball prosthetics isn’t the only way that 3D printing is revolutionizing medicine. In August, Israeli researchers made medical history after 3D-printing models of brain cancer patients’ tumors to test the efficacy of potential treatments before employing them on real people.

Via NYpost.com