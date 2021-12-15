The robot will aid in construction by performing the lifting, placing and attachment of solar panels. Image: AES promotional video

By Sean Rai-Roche

Energy technology company AES has launched an artificially intelligent (AI) robot to support the construction of new solar projects.

The company said the “first-of-its-kind” machine will make it faster, more efficient and safer to construct new solar facilities.

The product of a multi-year innovation process, the robot, dubbed Atlas, was designed by AES and built in cooperation with Calvary Robotics as well as other third parties at Calvary’s New York headquarters.

AES teams will use Atlas as a tool in the construction of new solar projects. Atlas will support AES’ workforce by performing the heavy lifting, placing and attachment of solar modules, while adding new high-tech jobs, AES said.

“The… Atlas robot automates the construction of new solar resources, enabling a safer work environment, shorter project timelines and lower overall energy costs,” said Chris Shelton, AES senior vice president and chief product officer.

AES referenced research from BloombergNEF (BNEF) that showed 455GW of new solar capacity would be required globally each year through to 2030 for markets and organisations to stay on track to achieve their net-zero emissions commitments.

“The new Atlas robot from AES enables the rapid deployment of new solar resources at scale to help meet the demand for greener energy,” said AES.

Via Pv-tech.org