BY MAI TAO

Unity, a platform for developing games and other 3D content, and Hyundai Motor Company have agreed a partnership to jointly design and build what they describe as “a new metaverse roadmap and platform for a meta-factory”.

The partnership will realize Hyundai’s vision of becoming the first mobility innovator to build a meta-factory, a digital-twin of the company’s physical plant, supported by a metaverse platform.

The introduction of Meta-factory, will allow Hyundai to test numerous scenarios virtually, in order to assess, calculate and create optimal operation conditions, without employees needing to be onsite.

The collaboration culminates in a real-time 3D virtual platform, which will reach a broad group of Hyundai Motor Company customers, offering them a more comprehensive range of services across sales, marketing and customer experience.

Meaning, consumers will now be able to trial, test and engage various auto related solutions digitally, long before choosing which to transfer to physical vehicles.

Through this Memorandum of Understanding, Unity becomes a strategic partner to Hyundai, supporting its vision of becoming the leader in future mobility solutions.

The MOU pertains to the fields of smart manufacturing, AI training and study as well as autonomous driving simulation.

John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity, says: “Real-time digital twins will permanently change how we live, work, shop and make a positive impact on our planet, representing a significant component of what is often referred to as the ‘metaverse’.

“Hyundai’s vision for the future including the digital twin of factory operations represents a significant technological step forward in manufacturing, with unlimited potential in its efficiency.”

Hyundai president Chi says: “The Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center facility in Singapore (HMGICS) will become a manufacturing innovation game changer through this world class Meta-Factory collaboration.

“And HMGICS will lead the future innovation by introducing various technologies that will transform mobility paradigm through human-centered value chain innovation.”

Hyundai plans to first apply the Meta-Factory concept to the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center facility in Singapore (HMGICS), supporting the Group’s initiative to create an open innovation hub for research and development.

Due to be completed at the end of 2022, HMGICS will study a number of advanced technologies and mobility services.

At HMGICS, Hyundai and Unity’s partnership will further accelerate innovation in the field of intelligent manufacturing, integrating AI, 5G and other advanced technologies into a next-generation smart factory platform.

Kim Insuk, country manager of Unity Korea, says: “This MOU with Hyundai Motor Company represents Unity Korea’s first example of collaborating on future-industries such as smart factories, robot simulation, and computer vision within a metaverse setting.

“We’re thrilled to ally with Hyundai Motor Company, as it unfolds the future mobility business it envisions.”

Via RoboticsAndAutomationNews.com