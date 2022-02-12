By Rachel Douglass

Artificial intelligence (AI) provider MySize has announced its interactive, touch-screen mirror is now available to business clients, with the intention to bring a new omnichannel implementation into the customer store experience.

The FirstLook Smart Mirror, which was unveiled at the National Retail Federation 2022: Retail’s Big Show, allows brands to provide their customers with both an in-store and online shopping experience.

Features incorporated into the mirror include interactive avatar fittings, personalised size guidance, third-party POS systems, styling recommendations and contactless payment options.

In a news release, CEO of the tech firm, Ronen Luzon, said the mirror has “the potential to revolutionise the fashion retail buying experience”. He added that its AI-driven measurement features and data algorithms look to aid in the increase of sales and reduce returns for physical stores.

MySize is the developer behind the AI-centred solution. The company established sensor-based measurement technology and owns several patented algorithms that help to capture and calculate measurements in various ways. The feature is already being used by e-commerce retailers such as Shopify and WooCommerce, as well as utilised by brands like Levi’s and US Polo.

Via FashionUnited.com