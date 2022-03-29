Futurati Podcast, Science & Technology News

Watch our interview with Elaine Pofeldt on Youtube or listen on the Futurati Podcast.

Elaine Pofeldt is an independent journalist and speaker specializing in careers and entrepreneurship. In 2018 she published a well-received book called “The Million-Dollar, One-Person Business”, and today she’s joining us to discuss her newest book “Tiny Business, Big Money”.

