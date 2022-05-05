Watch our interview with Gary Rockis on Youtube.
Gary Rockis has been highly successful in providing leadership in collaborative efforts among business, industry, and education. He is the recipient of numerous national and state awards, and has written three textbooks. Much of his recent work has focused on the internet of things and smart homes.
