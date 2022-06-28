Watch our interview with Patri Friedman on Youtube or listen on the Futurati Podcast website.

From monarchy to laissez-faire capitalism, from communism to anarchism, much has been written advocating for different political philosophies. Though it has proven much harder to test these ideas in practice, it would be much easier if it became possible to actually create new countries with new rules, economic systems, and social arrangements. Tonight we’re joined by Patri Friedman, a man who has a proposal to do just that. Patri is an American libertarian, anarcho-capitalist, and theorist of political economy. He founded The Seasteading Institute, a non-profit that explores the creation of sovereign ocean colonies. If you enjoy this interview please subscribe to the podcast and share it with your friends, that’s the best way to help us grow!

