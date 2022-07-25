Trent Fowler is a noted keynote speaker on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and futurism. And he is also the co-host of the Futurati Podcast. Reach out here if you’re interested in booking him as a speaker for your event or as a blockchain consultant.

If you’re new to the blockchain you might have questions.

‘What are blockchain blocks?’

‘Who makes them?’

‘And what are they made of?’

This video is part of a series of introductory videos Trent Fowler has done on the bitcoin blockchain and what makes it special. Watch to find out more!