MetaMundo has launched the first 3D marketplace for collecting metaverse scenes and assets.

By Max Antony Rapkin

Scenes such as 3D galleries, villas, music venues, parks, avatars and vehicles will be sold as NFTs on the marketplace by leading artists, architects, and designers.

Crucially, all 3D NFTs on the marketplace will be compatible with multiple metaverse platforms, such as The Sandbox, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland and Spatial.

“MetaMundo’s vision is to facilitate a beautifully designed, interoperable, and open metaverse – an immersive 3D social internet, where everyone can own and build parts of it through blockchain technology. The marketplace launch is our first major step towards realizing this vision,” said Finn Hansen, co-founder of MetaMundo. “For the first time, we have enabled metaverse users to collect high-quality 3D scenes—minted as NFTs—for use across many virtual environments.

Now, users can visit the marketplace and enjoy an immersive exploration of two scenes built by leading 3D creators Dutchtide, and the American modernist architect Luis Fernandez.

These two inaugural drops depict Dutchtide’s Brutalist-architecture-inspired Japanese Zen Art Gallery, and a sprawling ocean-side luxury villa by Luis Fernandez.

The gallery is priced at 0.8 ETH and will be auctioned as a 1/1 edition. Meanwhile, Fernandez’s villa will be available for purchase for 0.5 ETH from an edition of 100.

Furthermore, MetaMundo has promised weekly curated NFTs drops on its marketplace, with in-depth editorial interviews for each 3D creation.

A Marketplace Built for 3D NFTs and Interoperability

MetaMundo believes it has solved a crucial metaverse conundrum – 3D interoperability. By developing its own NFT on Ethereum, specifically designed for 3D files, MetaMundo has created a conversion and optimization pipeline for creators.

Through its flexible metadata structure, multiple 3D files can be included within one NFT on MetaMundo.

What is more, each NFT sold on MetaMundo includes a bundle of 3D files compatible with Decentraland, The Sandbox, Cryptovoxels, Spatial, VRChat, and more.

As more metaverse environments emerge, MetaMundo technology will adapt to incorporate them all.

Finn Hansen, co-founder of MetaMundo added: “We’re solving the lack of NFT interoperability through a unique architecture we’ve developed which features a versatile and extensible NFT metadata structure, supporting multiple 3D file versions and offering the flexibility to add additional file versions later to enable future-proofing as 3D technology evolves.”

MetaMundo exploded onto the scene in November 2021, as it raised $2.7 million in a seed funding round led by Animoca Brands and a host of major metaverse land owners and developers.

The mission from the beginning was to build a suite of conversion tools, and to develop direct integrations with the leading metaverse and game builders.

With the launch of this 3D marketplace, it appears that we’ve taken a giant step towards 3D interoperability online.

TJ Kawamura, co-founder of metaverse innovation platform Everyrealm said: “With the launch of MetaMundo, we are excited about the possibility of being able to collect 3D scenes that work across multiple metaverses,”

“The unique feature of MetaMundo’s NFTs makes it incredibly easy for everyone to build on our land and create engaging metaverse environments from today’s leading 3D designers.”

Via NFTnewsToday.com