By Chris Burt

BASF subsidiary trinamiX has formed a partnership with Spain-based Grupo Antolin to integrate face biometrics for driver authentication into the latter’s product portfolio.

Grupo Antolin is a global developer of technologies for car interiors, and will integrate trinamiX Face Authentication in vehicle trim to confirm the identity of the driver as they approach the vehicle.

TrinamiX Face Authentication provides strong, patent-protected biometrics with liveness detection based on skin analysis, as described in a reference design developed through a collaboration with Qualcomm.

The deal extends trinamiX’s biometric technology beyond smartphones, for which it is offered for in-display authentication solutions.

“Grupo Antolin and trinamiX share a common goal: Providing consumers around the world with higher comfort and security,” says Wilfried Hermes, director of Business Development at trinamiX. “We are happy to be collaborating with an experienced partner that can contribute with extensive knowledge and a strong network on this exciting path.”

The integrated technologies will be offered to OEMs in the automotive sector.

The combined software and hardware solution provides strong data protection and premium performance, the partners say, with low hardware requirements for easy integration.

“By incorporating biometric solutions into our components, we can offer our clients added value systems that combine lighting, electronics, and smart surfaces with face authentication,” highlights Marta Cuevas, Grupo Antolin Lighting and HMI Business Unit director. “trinamiX Face Authentication has proven to reliably keep up its high performance even under particularly challenging conditions. This trusted performance is what makes the solution the perfect addition to our growing, innovative portfolio.”

The global market for automotive biometrics is forecast by Polaris to approach $700 million by 2028.

