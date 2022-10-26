Expect this high-end headgear to be unveiled in 2023!

By Trisha Kae Andrada

Apple’s AR/VR (augmented reality and virtual reality) device will reportedly use iris-scanning biometrics to enable smooth user switching and payment authentication without the need to input a password.

According to 9to5Mac, these capabilities are similar to those of the Face ID biometrics system featured in recent iPhones and iPads.

It is believed to make it easier for numerous individuals to use the same gear. Also, the feature differentiates the device from the most recent Meta Quest Pro VR headset, which doesn’t have it.

The headset has been under development at Apple for many years, and finally, recent news indicated that it is set to be unveiled sometime in 2023.

What Is the Iris-Scanning Biometrics Feature?

Reportedly, the upcoming Apple headset will include built-in iris biometrics sensors. These will scan the user’s eyes to identify them, allowing the device’s system to connect or log into their respective user account automatically.

The cameras used for foveated rendering will also be utilized for iris scanning. The headset can be programmed to automatically monitor the user’s gaze in order to enhance the experience. Whenever the user’s attention shifts away from a particular part of the scene, the unselected parts will automatically be rendered at a lesser quality. However, the user will not notice this as the region they are focusing on will be of the best quality.

Apple AR/VR vs. Meta Quest Pro in Terms of Design

The Apple AR/VR will reportedly have a very different physical design than the recently unveiled Meta Quest Pro, said The Information.

While the Quest Pro’s plastic visor design is unmistakable, rumors suggest that Apple’s headset will feature a more refined aesthetic – thanks to the usage of mesh fabric, aluminum, and glass.

In addition, the report said that Apple’s AR/VR would weigh far less than the device from Meta. Apple has a magnetic compartment where prescription lenses may be fitted for users who need them.

Expect the Device to be High-End

Apple’s first headgear is widely speculated to be luxury-oriented, with two ultra-high-resolution displays, one for each eye. Similar to the Apple Watch and iPhone’s always-on screens, the display can function at a low refresh rate to conserve battery life. It may also have an external display that reflects the user’s facial expressions while wearing it.

The AR/VR, which is expected to feature as many as a dozen cameras, will run on a CPU similar to the M2 chip in the most recent MacBook Air models.

These conveniences and features won’t come cheap, though.

Rumors and leaks suggest that Apple’s headset will set you back between $2,000 and $3,000. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has hinted that the company is barely breaking even on every Quest Pro that is sold, despite the fact that the $1,500 price tag was just announced this week.

Via TechTimes.com