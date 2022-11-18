All the homes will be powered by rooftop solar panels.

By Ben Munson

An entire community of homes is currently being 3D-printed in Georgetown, a city north of Austin, Texas.

Lennar and ICON are partnering to construct 100 homes in a planned community called Wolf Ranch using only 3D printing.

The homes are being constructed using ICON’s Vulcan robotic construction systems, software and advanced materials.

“For the first time in the history of the world, what we’re witnessing here is a fleet of robots building an entire community of homes,” said ICON CEO Jason Ballard.

“In the future, I believe robots and drones will build entire neighborhoods, towns, and cities,” he added.

All the homes will be powered by rooftop solar panels and will feature components like Ring video doorbells, smart deadbolts and smart thermostats.

The homes, which will start at in the mid-$400,000s, will range in size from 1,574 to 2,112 square feet of living space.

The companies will begin taking reservations in early 2023.

Via IEN.com