The National Robotarium at Heriot-Watt University is focused on the development and testing of robotics and AI solutions

By Hollie Tye

Demonstrating how assisted living technologies can help transform lives, solutions from manufacturer and designer, Pressalit, have been chosen to feature in the National Robotarium.

Now open on Heriot-Watt University’s Edinburgh campus, the National Robotarium houses technology and facilities, central to the development and testing of robotics and AI solutions across three distinct areas; Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Human and Robot Interaction and High-Precision Manufacturing.

Focusing on entrepreneurship, job creation and building digital skills in the workforce, the centre hopes to offer a data-driven approach for industry collaboration where humans and robots work in partnership.

Within the centre, the Ambient Assisted Living Lab (AAL) is focused on reforming the way assisted living care is delivered in the UK, with the help of robotics and AI.

Using a recreated care home setting, scientists and engineers within the AAL will research and create smart technology solutions in a bid to help improve the physical and mental wellbeing of people with assisted living needs who strive to live independently.

Designing assisted living technologies for kitchens and bathrooms for almost fifty years, Pressalit were asked to contribute to the work being carried out at the National Robotarium.

Pressalit’s height-adjustable INDIVO kitchen system brings a sense of independence to daily tasks

Professor Lynne Baillie, head of Human-Robot Interaction at the National Robotarium who leads on research into assistive living technologies says: “Through the use of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart sensors, we are developing technologies that can provide social, cognitive and physical assistance in the home for those who require it, allowing them more freedom, autonomy and independence in their lives.

“The technology and equipment within the lab, including Pressalit’s clever track systems, which facilitate the movement and adjustment of built-in furniture throughout the different spaces, means we can develop and test our science with real people, emulating their actual homes and living habits, which leads to better and more effective solutions.”

Featured in the AAL is the Pressalit PLUS track system, which allows vertical and horizontal adjustment of different bathroom products. The room can be configured to suit individual user and carer requirements, optimising space for wheelchair or carer access, whilst also future-proofing the room.

Pressalit’s height-adjustable INDIVO kitchen system also brings a sense of independence to daily tasks. With a press of a button, sink and hob worktop heights can be adjusted to suit standing and seated users, and wall cupboards can be brought within easy reach.

Tasks from washing up, cooking and preparing food, to sharing a meal at the table, can be carried out in an environment that is safe, comfortable and inclusive.

