Charging Robotics Ltd. anticipates releasing the beta of its wireless charging robot user interface by the end of the year. The company, which is a subsidiary of Medigus, will release the software as part of a collaboration with Make My Day, which develops apps and services for electric vehicles.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Charing Robotics wireless charging service through an app developed by Make My Day. They will be able to request charging services, receive information about billing, review driving directions and analysis real-time data about the EV’s battery status, according to the companies. The app will also show customers the location of the nearby charging stations.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Medigus Ltd. said it focuses on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets.

Pilot starting in Q1 2023

The companies will begin piloting the service during the first quarter of 2023.

“We enjoyed an excellent collaboration with Make My Day in developing this user interface and we are sure it will add great value to our users” said Hovav Gilan CEO of Charging Robotics.

Charging Robotics said its robots will first be used to help disabled drivers charge their electric vehicles.

“These drivers have an extreme difficulty to charge electric vehicles because the process of taking the cable from the charger and plugging it to the EV is very challenging for individuals using wheelchairs or suffering from other conditions impairing their mobility,” the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said.

“With several unique capabilities, the Make My Day app can be used as the user interface for Charging Robotics, the companies said. “The system includes driving navigation algorithms that take into account EV electricity consumption and battery charging status, such as that the planned driving route that will ensure optimal use of the battery.”

Via Robotics247.com