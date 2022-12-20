By Cody Carlson

CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle – and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge.

The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.

Six replaceable hydrogen tank slots are visible at the Namx HUV’s rearCredit: Pininfarina

In most cases, HUV stands for a high utility vehicle, but with Namx’s model, HUV represents a hydrogen utility vehicle.

Six interchangeable hydrogen tanks are added to the HUV’s main tank to provide drivers with 500 miles of range.

All six of the tanks are concealed within a model’s rear for convenient access.

But this car’s eco-friendly design doesn’t mean you’ll have to sacrifice significant performance.

The Namx HUV four-wheel-drive GTH can jump from 0 to 62mph in 4.5 seconds and delivers a whopping 550 horsepower.

Namx, a Moroccan company founded by businessman Faouzi Annajah, created the HUV in partnership with the famed Italian car design firm Pininfarina.

The HUV took four years to produce.

Namx ultimately hopes its HUV will contribute to the worldwide push for zero-emission car travel.

In a statement, Annajan said: “Our double ambition is to become a new reference in the world of zero-emission cars and to constantly explore new territories to facilitate mobility of our consumers.

“Namx is a collective project built with the best industrial and technical partners in Europe and Africa.”

Namx’s hydrogen-powered model will be available from 2025’s fourth quarter for around $68,000 to $100,000, depending on added options.

And Tesla CEO Elon Musk is aware of these vehicle type’s upcoming presence within the automotive market.

Musk said hydrogen-powered vehicles are “mind-bogglingly stupid,” — but a 2017 survey of 1,000 auto executives conducted by KPMG (Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler) told a different story, CNBC reports.

KPMG’s survey had 78 percent say that hydrogen fuel cells have a better long-term future than electric vehicles (EVs) and will act as the real automotive breakthrough.

The executives cited hydrogen-powered models’ short refueling time of a few minutes as a significant advantage over EVs.

The car took four years to manufacture and will have a range of nearly 500 miles

Via The-Sun.com