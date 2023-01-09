Five different autonomous vehicles from favorites of CES2023 met the audience.

Autonomous vehicles are the buzzword in the automotive and transportation industries. We have seen companies working on a variety of technologies that enable vehicles to drive by themselves. At CES 2023, let’s look at five of the most interesting concepts that include options for public transportation to a mobile vending machine.

Let’s start with Clemson Orange 11, an autonomous car developed by a bunch of engineering students at Clemson University in South Carolina. The vehicle can attain a top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h). Orange 11 is a result of a project that tasked students with “creating a vehicle from scratch that addresses current and future challenges in the automotive industry.” The small-sized concept vehicle, which is featured in a striking orange shade, is one of the favorites at the event.

Next on the list is ZooX, a self-driving company owned by Amazon, which has showcased its much-awaited robotaxis. The California based company has been working on its vision for the past eight years. Zoox holds the distinction of being the first vehicle that is purpose-built, fully autonomous, fully-electric passenger robotaxi to pass Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards in the US. Approval from necessary agencies will ensure that Zoox can be used for ridesharing on public roads.

Now the multinational Stellantis offers an autonomous concept without wheels! The Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit, unveiled at CES 2023, shows its vision for the interior of a future autonomous electric vehicle. It is basically a model of a vehicle cabin with a floating pair of seats in a cockpit to show the future autonomous technology combining STLA Brain, STLA Smart Cockpit and STLA AutoDrive.

Two autonomous products were displayed by the Centro Electric Group. First, iChassis is designed to carry small loads like suitcases and boxes to aid passengers or delivery companies. The second offering serves as a mobile vending machine, designed to serve light refreshments and snacks to users.

The last of the five most interesting offerings at CES 2023 is an autonomous vehicle developed by Oceanering in partnership with ZF for public transportation.

The autonomous shuttle transit vehicle, which resembles a miniature model of a subway, displays the stops on a screen inside for passengers to select their intended destinations. The vehicle can carry 22 passengers at a time.

The age of autonomy in vehicles is truly within reach and we expect to see a lot of such models on our roads in the next few years.

Via InterestingEngineering.com