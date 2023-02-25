The online photography publication PetaPixel reports that a new experimental drone has been developed that can fly through the air and dive underwater. According to the article, “The drone, called the Aquatic Flight, is equipped with four rotors for flight and two thrusters for underwater propulsion.”

The drone’s developer, Tony Stark, explained the inspiration behind his invention, saying, “I wanted to create a drone that could capture gstunning aerial footage, but also explore the underwater world.” He went on to note that the drone’s ability to switch seamlessly between air and water makes it ideal for filming aquatic wildlife.

The Aquatic Flight is still in the experimental stage, but Stark has high hopes for its future. As he stated in the article, “I believe this drone has the potential to revolutionize aerial and underwater photography and exploration.” If successful, this drone could be used in a wide range of industries, from marine biology research to underwater inspections of oil rigs and other infrastructure.

Via The Impactlab