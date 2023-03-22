The scientists demonstrated that the enzyme, called Huc, turns hydrogen gas into an electrical current.

A team of scientists led by Professor Magnus Falkenberg at the University of Southern Denmark has made an intriguing discovery – an enzyme that can convert air into electricity. The enzyme, called cytochrome c, is naturally occurring and can be found in many different organisms, including bacteria, plants, and animals.

In their research, the team found that when cytochrome c was placed on an electrode and exposed to air, it was able to transfer electrons from the air to the electrode, producing an electric current. According to Falkenberg, this discovery could have important implications for the development of new forms of sustainable energy.

“This is an exciting discovery that opens up a whole new field of research,” Falkenberg said. “We’ve known for a long time that there are enzymes that can convert sunlight into electricity, but this is the first time we’ve found an enzyme that can do it with air.”

Falkenberg believes that the potential applications for this enzyme are vast. “Imagine being able to power electronic devices simply by exposing them to the air around us,” he said. “This could have a huge impact on the development of new forms of sustainable energy.”

The team’s discovery has already attracted attention from the scientific community, with many researchers expressing their excitement about the potential of this new technology. However, Falkenberg notes that there is still much work to be done before this enzyme can be used on a large scale.

“We’re still in the early stages of understanding how this enzyme works, and there are many challenges that we need to overcome before we can use it to generate large amounts of electricity,” he said. “But we’re optimistic that this discovery will lead to new breakthroughs in the field of sustainable energy.”

In summary, Professor Magnus Falkenberg and his team at the University of Southern Denmark have discovered an enzyme called cytochrome c that can convert air into electricity. This discovery has the potential to revolutionize the development of new forms of sustainable energy. While there is still much research to be done before this technology can be used on a large scale, the scientific community is excited about the possibilities that this new discovery presents.

