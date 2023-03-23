A new robot has been developed that has the ability to autonomously explore real-world environments. The robot, called Exo-Mind, was developed by researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Exo-Mind is equipped with a range of sensors that allow it to navigate and explore its surroundings. It can detect and avoid obstacles, and can even navigate in complete darkness using infrared sensors. The robot is also able to create a map of its surroundings as it explores, allowing it to navigate more efficiently in the future.

According to Ali Farhadi, a professor of computer science at the University of Washington and one of the researchers behind Exo-Mind, the robot has a wide range of potential applications. “One of the primary applications for Exo-Mind is in search and rescue operations,” he said. “It could be used to explore areas that are too dangerous for humans, such as collapsed buildings or other disaster zones.”

Farhadi added that Exo-Mind could also be used in a range of other settings, such as inspecting pipelines or other infrastructure. “The robot’s ability to navigate and explore its surroundings makes it well-suited for a range of applications,” he said.

The development of Exo-Mind is a significant step forward in the field of robotics, as it demonstrates the potential for robots to operate autonomously in complex, real-world environments. As robotics technology continues to improve, it is likely that we will see more robots like Exo-Mind being developed for a range of applications.

Via The Impactlab