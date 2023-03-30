Stem-cell laden nanostructures prevented cell death while promoting growth and differentiation to help repair the spine following injury.

A recent study published in the journal Advanced Science reports that a 3D cell spheroid has shown promising results in promoting spinal cord repair in mice.

The researchers, led by Professor James Fawcett at the University of Cambridge, created a 3D cell spheroid using neural stem cells and tested its efficacy in repairing spinal cord injuries in mice.

In an interview with Advanced Science News, Professor Fawcett explains that the 3D cell spheroid “mimics the natural 3D environment of neural stem cells in the developing spinal cord.” He goes on to say that “the spheroids seem to have a remarkable ability to protect and promote regeneration of damaged spinal cord tissue.”

The researchers found that injecting the 3D cell spheroid directly into the site of a spinal cord injury in mice resulted in a significant improvement in motor function compared to control mice that did not receive the treatment. Additionally, the spheroids appeared to promote the growth of new neurons and axons in the damaged spinal cord tissue.

Dr. Robin Franklin, a co-author of the study and head of the MS Society’s Cambridge Centre for Myelin Repair at the University of Cambridge, says that the results are “an exciting step forward in the search for effective treatments for spinal cord injuries.”

The researchers note that further studies are needed to confirm the safety and efficacy of this approach in larger animal models before it can be considered for clinical trials in humans.

In conclusion, the use of a 3D cell spheroid shows great potential in promoting spinal cord repair in mice, and further research may lead to the development of effective treatments for spinal cord injuries in humans.

Via The Impactlab