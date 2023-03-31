On June 10th, 2023, IVO Ltd. will test the first all-electrical thruster in space.

The ION-DVR, the first all-electric thruster, is on its way to space. Developed by IVO Space Systems, this innovative thruster represents a significant advancement in electric propulsion technology.

The ION-DVR is a quantum drive that uses a patented ion engine to generate thrust. Unlike traditional rocket engines that burn fuel to create thrust, ion engines use electricity to accelerate ions, creating a continuous thrust.

According to IVO Space Systems CEO John Wright, “The ION-DVR is a game-changer for electric propulsion. It provides a more efficient and reliable way to travel in space, reducing the cost and time of space missions.”

The ION-DVR has several advantages over traditional rocket engines. It can generate thrust for much longer periods of time, allowing spacecraft to travel farther and faster. It also uses much less fuel, reducing the cost of space missions.

The ION-DVR has been tested extensively on the ground and is now ready to prove itself in space. The thruster is scheduled to be launched on a small satellite in the coming months.

“The launch of the ION-DVR is a significant milestone for IVO Space Systems and for the entire space industry,” said Wright. “We are excited to see the benefits of this technology realized in space and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of electric propulsion.”

The ION-DVR represents a significant step forward for electric propulsion technology and could pave the way for more efficient and cost-effective space travel. As Wright put it, “The ION-DVR is the future of space propulsion.”

Via The Impactlab