The Pentagon is preparing to launch a space mission aimed at testing the ability of laser power beaming to support missions to the Moon and beyond. This technology has the potential to revolutionize space travel by allowing spacecraft to receive power from land-based facilities on Earth or orbiting satellites.

The project, called the Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR), will begin with the launch of a small satellite equipped with a solar panel and a laser transmitter. The satellite will be placed in a low-Earth orbit, and the laser will be used to beam power to the solar panel, which will then convert the energy into electricity.

According to the US Air Force, which is leading the project, SSPIDR aims to “demonstrate the technical feasibility of space-based solar power for DoD (Department of Defense) applications.” The project also has the potential to support civilian space missions, including those led by NASA.

The advantages of laser power beaming are numerous. Unlike traditional solar panels, which require large surface areas to generate significant amounts of power, laser power beaming can transmit energy over long distances without losing much energy. This means that spacecraft could potentially receive power from orbiting satellites or land-based facilities on Earth, reducing the need for on-board power supplies and enabling longer missions.

However, laser power beaming is still in its early stages of development, and there are numerous technical and logistical challenges to be addressed before it can be deployed on a large scale. One of the main challenges is ensuring that the laser beam stays focused over long distances, as atmospheric conditions and other factors can cause the beam to scatter.

Despite these challenges, the potential benefits of laser power beaming have generated a great deal of interest in both the public and private sectors. SSPIDR is just one of several initiatives aimed at developing this technology, and it may represent a significant step forward in the quest to revolutionize space travel.

As Dr. Marcus Holzinger, a researcher at the University of Stuttgart who specializes in laser power beaming, told The Debrief, “Laser power beaming has the potential to change the way we think about space missions. It’s an exciting field with a lot of potential for innovation, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Via The Impactlab