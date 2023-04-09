Biomedical engineers at Harvard University have developed a groundbreaking technology that could revolutionize the field of medical engineering. The engineers have created a flexible robot capable of 3D printing inside the human body.

According to the lead researcher, Professor Robert Wood, the robot’s flexibility allows it to navigate through narrow and winding passages inside the body with ease. “The real challenge in creating an ingestible robot is designing one that can move through the highly unpredictable environment of the digestive system,” he said.

The robot is made from a biocompatible material that can safely travel through the digestive system. Once inside the body, the robot uses a 3D printing nozzle to create structures such as stents, catheters, and other medical devices.

One of the biggest advantages of this technology is its ability to create personalized medical devices that are tailored to the individual patient’s needs. “The robot can be customized to create medical devices specific to the patient’s anatomy, which could greatly improve the effectiveness of treatments,” said the lead author, Dr. Jennifer Lewis.

The researchers hope that this technology will lead to new advances in the field of medical engineering, particularly in the area of minimally invasive surgeries. “Our goal is to create devices that can be inserted into the body with minimal disruption, reducing the need for invasive surgeries,” said Wood.

This innovative technology has the potential to greatly improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. As Dr. Lewis noted, “This is a major step forward in the field of biomedical engineering and has the potential to impact millions of people around the world.”

By The Impactlab