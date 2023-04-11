Tasks could include shifting cargo and carrying out maintenance on Tiangong space station

Taikobot, a humanoid robot developed by Chinese researchers, is set to assist astronauts in space. The robot, which has been in development for several years, is equipped with artificial intelligence and advanced sensors that enable it to perform a variety of tasks, from monitoring the health of astronauts to performing maintenance on spacecraft.

According to Dr. Li Wei, the lead researcher on the project, Taikobot is designed to be a “companion” to astronauts, providing them with assistance and support during their missions. “Our goal is to create a robot that is intelligent, versatile, and capable of working alongside humans in space,” said Dr. Li. “Taikobot represents a significant step forward in achieving that goal.”

The robot, which stands just over six feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, is equipped with a range of sensors and cameras that enable it to navigate its environment and interact with objects and people. It is also capable of performing a variety of tasks, including monitoring the health of astronauts, assisting with experiments, and performing maintenance on spacecraft.

One of the key features of Taikobot is its ability to learn and adapt to new situations. Using artificial intelligence algorithms, the robot is able to analyze data and make decisions based on that data, allowing it to perform complex tasks without human intervention.

The development of Taikobot is part of a larger effort by Chinese researchers to establish a permanent presence in space. The country has already launched several manned missions and is currently building its own space station, which is set to be completed in the next few years.

“Taikobot represents a significant step forward in our efforts to explore and inhabit space,” said Dr. Li. “We believe that robots like Taikobot will play a critical role in helping us to achieve our goals and advance our understanding of the universe.”

By The Impactlab