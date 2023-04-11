The Flexible Logistics and Exploration Rover will be transported by SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is planning to take a semi-autonomous rover to the moon as part of NASA’s upcoming Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. The rover, named “Astrobiotic Peregrine,” is being developed by Pittsburgh-based space robotics company Astrobiotic Technology.

According to Astrobiotic CEO John Thornton, the company aims to provide a reliable and cost-effective solution for delivering payloads to the moon. “Our goal is to create a transportation network to the moon that is sustainable, affordable, and accessible to all,” Thornton said in a statement.

The Peregrine rover will be able to carry up to 90 kilograms of payload and will use its own power source to navigate the lunar surface. It will also be equipped with a suite of sensors and cameras to collect data and images.

Musk expressed his excitement about the project on Twitter, stating that “SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon.” Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that Musk has promoted in the past.

This mission is a significant step for both Astrobiotic and SpaceX in the commercialization of space exploration. As more private companies invest in space travel, it is likely that we will see increased competition and innovation in the industry.

