Tracer detection: specific molecules stick to microbial nanowires grown on genetically modified E. coli.

Scientists from the University of Massachusetts Amherst have developed a new electronic nose that uses microbial nanowires to detect gases in the air. The team, led by microbiologist Derek Lovley and chemist Jun Yao, believe the device could be used for health monitoring by detecting specific compounds in breath, blood or urine.

According to Lovley, the technology works by using a protein in the nanowires that can bind to specific gases. “When the gas binds to the protein, it changes the conductivity of the nanowire, which we can measure and use to identify the gas,” he explains.

Yao adds that the electronic nose is also highly sensitive. “Our device can detect gases at concentrations as low as a few parts per billion, which is about 100 times better than existing electronic noses,” he says.

The microbial nanowires used in the device are made by a bacterium called Geobacter sulfurreducens. Lovley and Yao say the nanowires are very strong and could be used in a variety of applications beyond health monitoring.

“We’re exploring a range of potential applications for the technology, including environmental monitoring and detecting explosives,” Lovley says.

The researchers are now working to improve the electronic nose’s ability to detect a wider range of gases, as well as developing a portable device that could be used in a variety of settings.

“We’re excited about the potential of this technology to have a big impact on human health and the environment,” Yao says.

This breakthrough in electronic nose technology has significant potential for the future of health monitoring, as well as other industries such as environmental monitoring and security. As Lovley and Yao continue to improve the device and its capabilities, the possibilities for this technology are endless.

By The Impactlab