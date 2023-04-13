Scientists have developed a device that can generate electricity from glucose found in human blood. The research team, led by Dr. Serge Cosnier from the National Center for Scientific Research in Grenoble, France, created a tiny biofuel cell that uses enzymes to break down glucose and generate a small electrical current.

According to Dr. Cosnier, “The biofuel cell acts like a tiny factory in the body, using glucose as a fuel to generate electricity that powers implantable medical devices.” He also noted that the technology could potentially be used to power devices such as pacemakers and continuous glucose monitors, eliminating the need for battery replacements.

The research team tested the device on rat models, where it was able to generate enough electricity to power a light-emitting diode (LED) for up to 12 hours. However, Dr. Cosnier noted that the efficiency and reliability of the device over time will need to be further tested and improved.

The potential applications for this technology are significant, as it could provide a new way to power implantable medical devices that currently rely on batteries. Dr. Cosnier stated that “the dream is to have a device that will produce electricity in the body without any external intervention, providing power for our medical devices on a long-term basis.”

While this technology is still in the experimental phase and has not yet been tested in humans, it represents an exciting development in the field of medical technology. As Dr. Cosnier noted, “We hope to further improve the performance of the device and move towards its practical application in humans.”

By The Impactlab