Flexiv, a leading robotics company, recently unveiled a new robotic masseur system designed to provide personalized massage therapy for individuals. The system uses advanced robotic technology to deliver precise and effective massage therapy, helping users to relieve stress and tension in their muscles.

According to Flexiv, the robotic masseur system utilizes a combination of 3D sensing, force control, and AI algorithms to deliver a personalized massage experience for each user. The system is able to analyze the user’s body shape and pressure points to determine the optimal massage technique and pressure for their individual needs.

The system features a multi-joint robotic arm that can move in six degrees of freedom, allowing it to reach all areas of the body. The arm is equipped with a variety of massage tools, including a traditional massage ball and a specialized tool for deep tissue massage.

In addition to its advanced robotic technology, the system also includes a user-friendly interface that allows users to easily customize their massage experience. Users can choose from a variety of massage modes and adjust the pressure and intensity of the massage to their liking.

Flexiv’s robotic masseur system has been well-received by both consumers and industry experts alike. According to a statement by Flexiv CEO, Shiquan Wang, “Our robotic masseur system represents the latest innovation in robotic technology, and we’re excited to bring this advanced system to market. We believe that our system has the potential to revolutionize the way that people experience massage therapy, and we’re committed to continuing to develop cutting-edge robotic systems that improve people’s lives.”

The robotic masseur system is currently available for purchase and is expected to become increasingly popular as more people seek out personalized and effective massage therapy solutions. With its advanced technology and user-friendly interface, the system is poised to become a game-changer in the field of massage therapy.

By The Impactlab