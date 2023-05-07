

The 3D Apartment platform is revolutionizing the apartment hunting and interior decorating experience with its use of cutting-edge VR and AR technology. Home seekers can take virtual tours of apartments and apply for residences digitally, all from the comfort of their current location. The platform also boasts a range of AR features to help people design and furnish their new space.

One of the standout features of 3D Apartment is its ability to allow users to digitally measure their furniture to ensure that pieces will fit perfectly in their new home. Additionally, the platform enables users to scan their own furniture and place it in a digital space to visualize how it will look in their new apartment.

3D Apartment also serves as a home decor marketplace where shoppers can browse a catalog of furniture and other items and view them in augmented reality before making a purchase.

According to Gregory Ardbelava, CEO of 3D Apartment, “3DAPARTMENT.com is not only transforming how people search for properties but also how they envision and experience them. By integrating AR and VR into every listing, we’re setting a new standard for property search.”

With its innovative use of technology, 3D Apartment is changing the game when it comes to apartment hunting and interior design, making the process easier and more convenient for users.

By Impact Lab