Westinghouse, a U.S. company, has announced its plans to introduce a small modular reactor (SMR) to generate clean electricity that could potentially replace coal plants or power water desalination and other industries. The reactor, known as the AP300, is planned to have a 300 MW capacity and will not use special fuels or liquid metal coolants, making it a simpler and safer design compared to some other next-generation reactors. This SMR is expected to be a smaller version of its successful AP1000 reactor, which is already in operation in China and is being ramped up in Georgia at the Vogtle plant.

According to Rita Baranwal, Westinghouse Electricity Co’s top technology officer, the company plans to start constructing the reactor by 2030 and have it running by 2033. Despite facing obstacles for new nuclear projects, Baranwal expressed confidence, stating that the company has kept the design simple and based it on demonstrated and licensed technology, which is one of the advantages of this concept.

SMRs are meant to fit new applications, such as replacing shut coal plants and being located in more remote communities. President Joe Biden’s administration believes that maintaining existing nuclear plants and developing next-generation reactors is crucial to decarbonizing the economy by 2050. So far, the design for only one SMR, planned by NuScale Power Corp, has been approved by U.S. regulators, and it still needs permits.

Westinghouse has not disclosed the cost of the first reactor, but later units are expected to cost around $1 billion. The company has held informal talks with parties in neighboring states, Ohio and West Virginia, about the potential building of AP300s at former coal plants. Westinghouse also hopes to sell reactors to countries in eastern Europe, despite concerns expressed by nuclear power critics who caution that developers and governments should carefully consider the potential environmental risks before building new nuclear plants near the region.

Russia’s seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the site of repeated shelling, has prompted countries to become more energy independent. Baranwal claimed that the AP300 is passively safe because it does not require a power supply or human intervention for 72 hours in the event of an incident. Westinghouse also sees potential customers in sub-Saharan Africa, where it could bring electricity for the first time to some areas. However, it remains uncertain whether the technology can be exported to China, where the first AP1000s began operations in 2018.

In 2018, the Trump administration issued restrictions on exports of nuclear technology newer than the AP1000 due to nuclear proliferation concerns. Baranwal stated that if the U.S. government deems the AP300 a subset of the earlier reactor technology, “then we can start entertaining the possibilities” of exporting it to China.

The development of the AP300 reactor reflects the trend towards advanced and innovative nuclear technologies that are more flexible, efficient, and cost-effective. By using smaller reactors, SMRs offer greater flexibility in terms of their location and application, which is particularly attractive for remote and isolated communities. Furthermore, SMRs require less space and fewer resources, making them more accessible and affordable for smaller markets.

In conclusion, the Westinghouse AP300 is a promising step towards achieving clean energy goals and reducing carbon emissions. If the reactor can be built and operated safely and efficiently, it could potentially serve as a model for future SMRs and pave the way for broader adoption of nuclear power as a clean energy source.

By Impact Lab