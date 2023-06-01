Ford is making significant strides in its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, with plans for an impressive electric truck and a high-performance SUV. The automaker’s CEO, Jim Farley, described the forthcoming electric pickup as a “Millennium Falcon with a back porch,” while also unveiling details about the upcoming electric three-row utility vehicle. Led by Doug Field, Ford’s new chief officer of EVs and digital systems, who brings expertise from Tesla and Apple, the brand aims to deliver innovative electric vehicles that cater to different customer needs.

A Speedy SUV Companion:

The new electric SUV, revealed by Doug Field, will be similar in size to the Expedition but will not replace it. Both models will be sold alongside each other and target different customer segments. Field explained that converting the gas-powered Expedition into an EV would compromise its performance as an electric vehicle and its capabilities as an Expedition. Instead, Ford is focused on developing a distinct electric SUV that offers exceptional features and performance.

A Vision of Innovation:

Field emphasized that the upcoming electric SUV would be a “personal bullet train,” combining sleek design, spacious interiors, and a quiet driving experience. The vehicle is projected to have a range of 350 miles on a single charge, with the ability to cover 300 miles at 70 mph on the highway using a 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack. This battery size is only slightly larger than that of the smaller Ford Mustang Mach-E. In comparison, the off-road GMC Hummer EV SUV, equipped with a 200 kilowatt-hour pack, has an estimated range of 314 miles. Additionally, the Ford electric SUV will feature fast-charging capabilities, allowing for 150 miles of range in just 10 minutes at a fast charging station. While exterior images were not released, an interior cutaway showcased three spacious rows of seats.

A Future of Electrification:

While no specific timeline for the full vehicle reveal was provided, Field mentioned that the electric SUV would be available for sale alongside Ford’s next-generation full-size electric pickup in 2025. This highlights Ford’s commitment to advancing its electric vehicle offerings and expanding its EV portfolio.

Conclusion:

Ford is driving full speed ahead in its pursuit of electric vehicle excellence. With a captivating electric truck and a high-performance SUV on the horizon, Ford aims to redefine the future of transportation. Led by experienced EV executive Doug Field, the brand is focused on delivering innovative electric vehicles that offer impressive range, advanced features, and exceptional performance. As Ford continues to accelerate its electric vehicle efforts, it solidifies its position as a key player in the evolving automotive industry.

By Impact Lab