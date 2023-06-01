Researchers at Monash University have developed an innovative ultra-thin skin patch embedded with nanotechnology that has the capability to monitor 11 crucial human health signals. By combining nanotechnology and artificial intelligence, the team from the Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Information Technology has brought machines closer to effectively communicating with the human body. This breakthrough research, recently published in Nature Nanotechnology, has the potential to revolutionize remote healthcare delivery and pave the way for futuristic personal alarms and communication devices.

Unveiling the Advanced Technology:

The wearable patch, designed to be worn on the neck, consists of three layers that capture and measure speech, neck movement, touch, breathing, and heart rates. Professor Wenlong Cheng, the lead researcher, highlights the transformative potential of emerging soft electronics as second-skin-like wearable patches for monitoring vital human health parameters, facilitating the development of perception robotics, and bridging the gap between natural and artificial intelligence.

The Power of Personalized AI:

One of the key advancements achieved by the research team is the development of a personalized Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology using specialized algorithms. This cutting-edge technology can untangle multiple body signals, interpret them, and make informed decisions about the necessary actions to be taken. Associate Professor Zongyuan Ge, part of the Monash team, has contributed to this breakthrough by developing a frequency/amplitude-based neural network called Deep Hybrid-Spectro. This neural network can automatically monitor multiple biometrics from a single signal, paving the way for customized and individualized sensor programming.

The Science Behind the Patch:

The sensor within the skin patch is composed of laminated cracked platinum film, vertically aligned gold nanowires, and a percolated gold nanowire film. The choice of the neck as the patch’s placement is significant, as the neck skin is highly sensitive and connects to five essential physiological activities associated with the human throat: speech, heartbeats, breathing, touch, and neck movement. This strategic positioning ensures accurate and comprehensive monitoring of vital health indicators.

Groundbreaking Research Facilities:

The Monash Nanobionics lab, along with the Melbourne Centre for Nanofabrication (MCN) in the Victorian Node of the Australian National Fabrication Facility (ANFF) and the Monash Centre for Electron Microscopy, played instrumental roles in conducting this pioneering research. These state-of-the-art facilities provided the necessary infrastructure for exploring and advancing the potential of nanotechnology in healthcare applications.

Conclusion:

The development of the ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology marks a significant milestone in human health monitoring. By integrating advanced AI algorithms and nanoscale sensors, researchers at Monash University have unlocked the potential for seamless communication between machines and the human body. This breakthrough could revolutionize remote healthcare services, redefine personal alarm systems, and shape the future of communication devices. As the technology continues to evolve, personalized and tailored monitoring solutions hold the promise of enhanced individualized healthcare.

By Impact Lab