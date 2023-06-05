On May 22, Nanjing, the capital city of China’s Jiangsu province, made a significant stride in metaverse research and development by inaugurating the China Metaverse Technology and Application Innovation Platform. Led by the Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (NUIST), this state-backed entity aims to propel metaverse-related initiatives across the country.

The platform brings together a consortium of founding members comprising esteemed academic institutions and metaverse-focused companies from various regions in mainland China. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of these partners, the platform seeks to advance research and development in metaverse-related fields.

The term “metaverse” refers to a virtual universe or a collective virtual space that encompasses augmented reality, virtual reality, and other digital experiences. It represents an interconnected realm where users can interact with one another and computer-generated environments in real time.

Nanjing, alongside other Chinese cities, is vying for a prominent position in the country’s metaverse development. In February 2023, the city unveiled its comprehensive metaverse strategy, envisioning the establishment of a thriving industry with annual revenues surpassing 135 billion yuan ($19.13 billion) by the end of 2025.

With the launch of the China Metaverse Technology and Application Innovation Platform, Nanjing is poised to play a pivotal role in driving metaverse advancements in China. By fostering collaboration between academia and enterprises, the platform aims to propel the nation’s metaverse industry to new heights, fostering innovation and economic growth in this rapidly evolving digital frontier.

By Impact Lab