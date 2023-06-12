As the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to soar, the need for advanced charging technology becomes paramount. To address this, Ziggy, the portable robotic EV charger previously covered by Interesting Engineering, is soon to be installed at a U.S. airport. The deployment aims to cater to the growing number of travelers who own EVs, providing them with convenient charging options while they fly.

The first-of-its-kind installation will take place at the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport in Texas, where Ziggy, developed by EV Safe Charge, will undergo a series of EV charging demonstrations from May through August. This partnership between DFW and EV Safe Charge will evaluate cutting-edge approaches to EV charging.

Ziggy’s revolutionary design allows it to be deployed anywhere, eliminating the need for extensive modifications to existing parking facilities. This flexibility was a significant factor in DFW’s selection of Ziggy for the demonstration. Caradoc Ehrenhalt, founder and CEO of EV Safe Charge, explained, “DFW chose to display the tech offered by Ziggy due to its innovative flexibility to reach every car in a parking lot, not just a few spaces.”

The installation aligns with DFW’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, with the airport’s Executive Vice President of Innovation, Paul Puopolo, emphasizing the importance of finding the right technology solutions to meet future challenges. Puopolo stated, “We know that electric vehicles will be a big part of the future of transportation, and we are leaning into emerging technology now so that we are prepared to meet the needs of the airport community well into the future.”

Using Ziggy is a straightforward process. Users book a charge through the Ziggy mobile app, which guides them to their designated parking facility. Ziggy reserves a parking space for the vehicle and notifies the user where to meet it. Once the user arrives at the parking spot, Ziggy autonomously initiates the charging process.

Ziggy is not the only player in the autonomous charging robot space. Autev’s mobile charging robots, recently covered by Interesting Engineering, can also convert parking spots into autonomous charging spaces. Furthermore, with the European Parliament’s plan to have an EV charging station every 37 miles in Europe by 2026, robotic EV chargers like Ziggy will play a crucial role, particularly as self-driving cars gain popularity.

The installation of Ziggy at DFW Airport marks an important step towards accommodating the rising demand for EV charging infrastructure. By leveraging portable robotic chargers, airports and other facilities can provide convenient and efficient charging options for EV owners, contributing to the wider adoption of electric vehicles and a sustainable transportation future.

By Impact Lab