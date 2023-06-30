Printed Farms, in collaboration with COBOD’s BOD2 construction 3D printer, has accomplished an extraordinary feat by successfully completing the construction of the world’s largest 3D-printed building—a luxurious horse barn. This remarkable equestrian facility, located in Wellington, Southern Florida, showcases the versatility and resilience of 3D printing technology, withstanding extreme weather conditions while providing natural cooling through its innovative 3D-printed walls. The project further solidifies COBOD’s position as a leading provider of 3D printers, holding significant records in the industry.

A Remarkable Structure: The 3D-printed luxury horse barn boasts impressive dimensions, with a total floor area of 10,105 sq. ft/939m2, a height of 13ft/4m, a length of 155ft/47m, and a width of 83ft/25m. Printed Farms utilized COBOD’s state-of-the-art BOD2 construction 3D printer, known for its exceptional capabilities and track record in the industry. The horse barn stands as a testament to the unlimited possibilities of 3D printing technology in the realm of construction.

Resilience and Adaptability: Located in an area prone to hurricanes and tropical storms, the world’s largest 3D-printed building in Wellington, Florida, was designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. The structure’s 3D-printed walls create a cavity and air gap, offering natural cooling to the building. This exemplifies the versatility and benefits of 3D printing technology, showcasing its ability to provide innovative solutions while ensuring durability and resilience in challenging environments.

Transforming the Construction Industry: Philip Lund-Nielsen, COBOD Co-founder and Head of Americas, expressed his admiration for Printed Farms’ achievement and highlighted how 3D printing continues to revolutionize the construction industry. Lund-Nielsen noted that COBOD takes pride in being the technology supplier for yet another groundbreaking 3D printing project in the United States. He further mentioned that their BOD2 3D printer has been utilized not only for housing but also for various other applications, including turbine bases, schools, office buildings, data centers, and silos. The successful completion of the world’s largest 3D-printed luxury horse barn now adds horse barns to the ever-expanding list of achievements.

Conclusion: The completion of the world’s largest 3D-printed luxury horse barn by Printed Farms using COBOD’s BOD2 construction 3D printer marks a significant milestone in the construction industry. This extraordinary structure showcases the resilience, adaptability, and transformative power of 3D printing technology. With COBOD leading the way in the industry, their printers have set records for the tallest, fastest, and now the largest 3D-printed buildings globally. The achievement of constructing a world-class equestrian facility using 3D printing further highlights the broad range of applications and endless possibilities offered by this innovative technology.

By Impact Lab