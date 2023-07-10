Alef Aeronautics has achieved a significant milestone as its flying car, the “Model A,” has received official clearance for testing from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Special Airworthiness Certification granted to Alef is the first of its kind, allowing the company to conduct road and aerial trials before making the vehicle available to the public.

According to Alef, the certification obtained from the FAA imposes certain limitations on the vehicle’s permitted flying locations and purposes. Additionally, the Model A must comply with safety standards set by the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration before it can take to the skies. However, Alef’s CEO, Jim Dukhovny, expressed optimism, stating that the company is hopeful that the next step will involve meeting the necessary safety standards.

Dukhovny emphasized the historical significance of this achievement, highlighting that while pioneers like Terrafugia, Paul Moller, and Henry Ford have made strides in this field, Alef’s Model A is the first vehicle to receive permission to fly in the conventional sense. Moreover, Alef takes pride in being the first electric car to be granted permission for flight, with vertical takeoff being a central feature that people associate with a “flying car.”

As part of the Code of Federal Regulations, Alef is obligated to report any malfunctions or defects to the FAA during the development and testing of the Model A. Interested customers can now pre-order the flying car through Alef’s website, with a price tag of approximately $300,000. The vehicle is fully electric, drivable on public roads, and equipped with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities.

Designated as a Low-Speed Vehicle, the Model A is limited to a maximum speed of around 25 miles per hour on paved surfaces. However, when a faster route is required, drivers can utilize the vehicle’s flight capabilities. Alef is offering pre-sales, allowing interested customers to secure a spot on the waiting list by paying a $150 deposit or opt for a priority spot on the queue by paying $1,500.

Founded in 2015 by Dukhovny, Konstantin Kisly, Pavel Markin, and Oleg Petrov in Palo Alto, California, Alef has been testing the prototype of the Model A since 2019. The customer version of the vehicle is expected to have a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles. With this significant step forward, Alef aims to bring environmentally friendly and efficient commuting options, revolutionizing the way people travel.

By Impact Lab