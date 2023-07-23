Arrive, formerly known as Dronedek, a leading drone delivery mailbox manufacturer based in Indianapolis, has successfully raised more than $1.3 million from 428 investors in its recent crowdfunding campaign. This marks the second time the company has surpassed the $1 million milestone in fundraising through crowdfunding.

With nearly 5,000 individual investors on board, Arrive has amassed a total of over $9 million in funds since its inception in 2014 as Dronedek. The company specializes in manufacturing secure, temperature-controlled mailboxes designed to accept traditional mail and accommodate food and package deliveries via drones. These innovative mailboxes are equipped to keep packages at optimal temperatures, notify users of package arrivals and pickups, recharge drones and other electronic devices, and even act as a signal for emergency response services when needed.

As part of its recent rebranding strategy, Arrive is positioning itself as a mailbox-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, highlighting its commitment to revolutionizing the mailbox industry. The company is gearing up for a public offering scheduled for early 2024, and it has already secured the Nasdaq ticker symbol: ARRV.

Dan O’Toole, CEO of Arrive, expressed his enthusiasm about the recent funding round, stating, “This demonstration of support for our product is really important as we get closer to distribution. We’ve been working tirelessly for the past nine years, hitting all our targets and continuously evolving as the industry advances. We are more than ready to take our cutting-edge mailboxes out into the field.”

With substantial financial backing and a forward-thinking approach, Arrive is poised to lead the way in the rapidly evolving drone delivery and mailbox industry, providing innovative solutions for the future of package and mail management.

By Impact Lab