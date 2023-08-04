Medical technology company Fountain Life is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to detect heart attack risks years before symptoms appear. With nearly half of all heart attacks being “silent,” this AI coronary artery scan offers a crucial tool in identifying pre-symptomatic heart conditions.

The procedure, which takes less than an hour, involves injecting a simple dye into the vein and performing a quick CAT scan of the heart. The ultra-flexible micro-endovascular probes are precisely delivered into tiny blood vessels without the need for invasive surgery, accessing brain regions that were previously challenging to reach safely. AI then analyzes the results, providing valuable insights into plaque buildup, its stability, and potential risks.

Fountain Life’s AI coronary artery scan offers a non-invasive and cost-effective alternative to traditional cath lab procedures, making it accessible to a broader range of patients. By identifying early-stage biomarkers, this technology facilitates timely intervention and monitoring of disease progression or regression.

The company’s commitment to changing the healthcare paradigm from “episodic and reactive” to “proactive and continuous” has led to collaborations with functional doctors and extensive training of the AI model on asymptomatic data. Besides the heart scan, Fountain Life offers a full-body MRI that uses AI to check for various abnormalities, including cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.

Experts recognize the transformative potential of AI in body imaging techniques for early detection and intervention. The technology can help cardiologists identify unstable, vulnerable plaques before they cause significant harm to the heart.

One patient’s story showcases the life-saving impact of the AI coronary artery scan. Despite leading an active and healthy lifestyle, Raman Velu discovered he had three potential blockages in his arteries through the scan. This early detection allowed him to undergo bypass surgery before experiencing severe symptoms.

Fountain Life’s AI technology is not intended to replace cardiologists but rather to enhance their capabilities. It serves as a valuable tool to monitor patients’ health and implement preventive measures more effectively. However, the clinical latency gap poses a challenge, as many physicians remain unaware of AI’s potential.

With minimal risks involved, the AI coronary artery scan holds the promise of detecting and reversing health problems at a low cost. By addressing root causes and promoting early intervention, this technology contributes to healthier and longer lives.

Fountain Life’s vision of making healthcare proactive rather than reactive through AI represents a significant breakthrough in disease prevention and treatment.

By Impact Lab