Shandong, China-based Qibot Robot Company has achieved a groundbreaking feat by creating the world’s fastest boxer bot. This single-handed robot stands over six feet (1.9 m) tall, boasting an impressive response delay time of just 12 milliseconds, making it a remarkable achievement in the robotics world, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

While robots have been designed to replace humans in mundane tasks, they are also proving to be effective alternatives in facing violence. With militaries worldwide increasingly utilizing drones to protect human lives in dangerous zones, robot wars have become a familiar concept for many.

Qibo founder Geng Tao recognized the challenges associated with telerobots and identified that up to 95 percent of these bots were designed for medium-to-low-speed tasks, often plagued by noticeable response delays exceeding 100 milliseconds.

Determined to overcome this limitation, Tao and his three-member team embarked on a mission to build a large-scale bot with low latency. After three years of dedicated work, they unveiled Qibbot, a formidable robot with an extendable arm of nearly five feet (1.5 m) capable of delivering powerful punches.

To optimize the bot’s speed and performance, the team focused on addressing mechanical and controller challenges. They introduced a “feed-forward” controller alongside the standard feedback controller in the control algorithm. This new controller anticipates system delays and efficiently offsets latency caused by mechanical systems and virtual reality devices used by human operators.

To test Qibbot’s responsiveness, the team arranged a boxing match against another bot guided by artificial intelligence (AI). The AI-guided bot was equipped with tools to generate fighting strategies, analyze attacks and defense, and even learn and adapt during the match. The showdown demonstrated Qibbot’s exceptional 12-millisecond low latency, allowing operators to avoid feeling any noticeable delay.

Continuing to improve the bot’s capabilities, the team plans to equip it with another arm and additional joints to enhance its movement fluidity. The application for Qibbot’s rapid and agile movements extends to hazardous situations, such as crime-fighting or military operations. With further advancements, these robots might someday help save the world from otherworldly threats like kaiju rising from the Pacific, just like in science fiction films.

By Impact Lab