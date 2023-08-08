GigXR, a pioneering company, has unveiled an innovative approach to integrating medical imaging into healthcare education. This cutting-edge technology, referred to as ‘hyper-immersive,’ is designed to empower nursing and medical students by enhancing their ability to visualize and interpret medical imaging scans with remarkable accuracy.

Unlike other scientific fields that have benefited from technological advancements, conventional medical imaging in healthcare institutions has lagged behind. GigXR’s breakthrough technology harnesses the power of eXtended Reality (XR), a high-fidelity immersive technology encompassing virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. By deepening anatomy and pathophysiology knowledge, GigXR has created immersive digital experiences that enable learners to connect key concepts across various courses and disciplines.

The heart of this digital learning tool lies in its ability to provide a 360-degree view of anatomical structures and their interrelationships. Accessible from anywhere in the world, the interactive platform allows medical students to manipulate medical images derived from computed tomography scans and magnetic resonance imaging. Students can resize, rotate, view, or conceal abnormalities, pathologies, and injuries, either independently or through collaborative learning sessions.

The technology leverages the DICOM XR library, enabling learners to comprehend how pathology and injury manifest in diagnostic imaging. This foundational training equips students with the skills needed for real-life patient assessment and diagnosis.

GigXR’s Immersive Learning Platform enterprise delivers this comprehensive library, allowing instructors to curate a tailored collection of applications that complement medical curricula. This multimedia approach aligns seamlessly with modern educational practices.

This innovation adds to an expanding array of holographic healthcare training tools. It includes HoloScenarios, which can be seamlessly integrated with other anatomy content, such as HoloHuman, a collaborative creation with Elsevier—a 3D human cadaver model. Learners can also access meticulously modeled holographic animations of vital organs like the heart, lungs, and kidneys through the Insight Series applications, enabling them to practice evaluating conditions and pathologies.

To further enhance clinical simulation in HoloScenarios, GigXR has collaborated with prestigious institutions like Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Michigan Medicine, and Northwest Permanente subsidiary Morlen Health. This collaboration ensures that actual test results can be accurately applied and assessed in a clinical setting.

GigXR’s hyper-immersive imaging integration is poised to reshape medical education, offering an unparalleled learning experience that equips future healthcare professionals with the skills they need to excel in their careers.

By Impact Lab