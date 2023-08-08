Syed Rizvi, a renowned food science engineer and professor at Cornell University, has recently secured a patent for his revolutionary ‘instant ice cream’ machine. This innovative device can transform an ice cream mix into the delectable frozen dessert in a mere three seconds, promising a tantalizing culinary experience that defies traditional expectations.

Traditionally, the process of creating ice cream involves the flow of a dairy-based mixture through a heat-exchanging barrel, where blades scrape ice crystals into formation. Rizvi’s groundbreaking approach, however, takes a divergent path. The heart of the method involves the utilization of highly pressurized carbon dioxide, which flows over a specialized nozzle. This nozzle generates a vacuum effect that draws in the liquid ice cream, initiating a rapid transformation.

As carbon dioxide transitions from high pressure to low pressure, it induces a cooling effect that plunges the mixture to approximately -70°C. This ultra-chill instantly freezes the blend, resulting in the creation of velvety ice cream. The final product emerges from another nozzle, delightfully filling a bowl and inviting immediate consumption.

Rizvi envisions his creation as a potential game-changer, particularly in terms of reducing the necessity for the extensive “cold chain” transportation typically required for ice cream, demanding temperatures as low as -20°C. Beyond transportation benefits, the process’s efficiency also translates into significant energy savings. With the ice cream promptly produced and consumed on-site, the need for additional stabilizing and emulsifying additives could be minimized, contributing to a healthier and more authentic frozen treat.

Enthusiasm surrounds the potential of an individual-sized instant ice cream machine. The prospect of indulging in homemade ice cream within seconds tantalizes the senses, offering a glimpse into a future where delightful frozen creations are just a moment away. While the availability and installation timeline of these machines are yet to be determined, the concept holds the promise of transforming the ice cream experience, one scoop at a time.

By Impact Lab