Tesla has made a strategic move by acquiring a German company with a specialization in wireless charging technologies. While the exact financial details remain undisclosed, it is widely believed that the acquisition of Wiferion was valued at approximately $76 million, as indicated in Tesla’s recent earnings report under ‘Business Combinations’. This acquisition signifies Tesla’s commitment to further enhancing its electric vehicle (EV) offerings and expanding its capabilities in the field of wireless charging.

While neither Tesla nor Wiferion have publicly commented on the deal, signs of the acquisition are evident through changes on Wiferion’s website, which now states that it is part of ‘Tesla Engineering Germany GmbH’. The German Commercial Registry has also reflected updates, indicating a shift in focus towards “products and services in the field of power electronics and other technical disciplines to support the advancement of electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and devices.”

Wiferion, renowned for its expertise in developing and manufacturing inductive charging systems, has primarily catered to applications in transport systems, forklifts, and robots. Tesla’s acquisition of the company suggests an intention to leverage Wiferion’s specialized knowledge to improve its own wireless charging solutions for electric cars.

Tesla’s interest in wireless charging has been evident, with allusions to its wireless charging system made during its Investor Day presentation in March. The presentation featured an image depicting a Model S parked atop what appeared to be an inductive charging pad, hinting at the company’s innovative direction.

Interestingly, Tesla’s acquisition news comes in the wake of a collaborative effort among major car manufacturers including BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Stellantis. This alliance aims to establish a robust charging network across North America, serving as a formidable alternative to Tesla’s Supercharger network. The initiative envisions the deployment of at least 30,000 chargers equipped with CCS and NACS plugs, offering charging speeds of up to 350 kW, with maximum speeds reaching 400 kW.

As Tesla solidifies its wireless charging capabilities through the acquisition of Wiferion, the electric vehicle industry is witnessing dynamic competition and collaborative efforts, ultimately driving innovation and expanding charging infrastructure to meet the growing demands of EV enthusiasts across the globe.

By Impact Lab