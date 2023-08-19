In the quest to harness the power of quantum computing, akin to its classical counterpart, the need for effective information storage persists. Just as your current computer stores data, whether it’s cherished photos or vital reminders, quantum computing necessitates a means to store and process quantum information. As this burgeoning field explores new frontiers, a breakthrough method has emerged. Recently featured in the journal Nature Physics, Mohammad Mirhosseini, an assistant professor of electrical engineering and applied physics at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), has unveiled an innovative technique for translating electrical quantum states into sound and vice versa—a pivotal advancement in quantum information storage.

Mirhosseini’s groundbreaking approach holds promise for storing quantum information produced by future quantum computers, which are anticipated to be constructed using electrical circuits. The mechanism at play harnesses phonons, which are analogous to photons—the particles of light. This method capitalizes on the capacity of phonons, akin to sound particles, for storing quantum information, facilitated by the creation of compact devices to hold these mechanical waves.

Conceptually, the capacity of sound waves to store information can be likened to an echo-filled room. Envision a scenario where you need to remember your grocery list. You open the door to the echoey room, proclaim “Eggs, bacon, and milk!” and subsequently close the door. Upon returning an hour later, as you peek into the room, your own voice reverberates, faithfully echoing your grocery items. Sound waves have, in essence, stored information. While this analogy simplifies the process, it showcases the fundamental concept.

The ingenious solution devised by Mirhosseini and his team involves a diminutive apparatus comprising flexible plates, set into vibration by high-frequency sound waves. When an electric charge is applied to these plates, they become capable of interacting with electrical signals that bear quantum information. This interaction facilitates the seamless transfer of information into and out of the device—a concept reminiscent of the earlier door analogy.

Mirhosseini emphasized that previous research delved into the utilization of piezoelectric materials to convert mechanical energy to electrical energy in quantum applications. However, these materials were plagued by energy loss, a significant obstacle in the realm of quantum phenomena. In contrast, Mirhosseini’s innovative method bypasses the limitations of specific materials, rendering it compatible with established quantum devices founded on microwaves.

Overcoming practical challenges has been a hallmark of quantum research. Alkim Bozkurt, a graduate student in Mirhosseini’s group and the lead author of the study, elaborated on the significance of their achievement. He highlighted that while crafting compact storage devices has posed a challenge, their method triumphs by extending the storage duration of quantum information from electrical circuits by two orders of magnitude compared to other compact mechanical devices.

In essence, this pioneering work not only advances the storage of quantum information through sound waves but also offers a versatile and efficient approach that aligns with existing quantum technologies. As quantum computing continues to chart new territory, this breakthrough could potentially revolutionize information storage, shaping the future of computation and scientific exploration.

By Impact Lab