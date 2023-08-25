Scientists harnessing the capabilities of one of the world’s most advanced quantum microscopes have uncovered a revelation poised to shape the trajectory of computing’s future. At the forefront of this discovery is the Macroscopic Quantum Matter Group laboratory at University College Cork (UCC), where researchers have unveiled an unprecedented spatially modulating superconducting state within a novel and peculiar superconductor known as Uranium Ditelluride (UTe2). This revelation holds the promise of addressing a critical hurdle in the realm of quantum computing.

The groundbreaking findings have recently been unveiled in the esteemed pages of the journal Nature. Lead author Joe Carroll, a PhD researcher collaborating with UCC’s Professor of Quantum Physics Sйamus Davis, expounds on the paper’s subject matter.

“Superconductors are astonishing materials, characterized by a multitude of strange and unconventional attributes. Most notably, they facilitate the flow of electricity without any resistance—a phenomenon where passing a current through them does not trigger heat buildup; in fact, they preserve energy despite carrying substantial current. This marvel arises from the formation of electron pairs, which, unlike individual electrons, bind together. These electron pairs collectively manifest as a macroscopic quantum mechanical fluid.”

Carroll elaborates, “Our team’s discovery delves into the formation of a distinct crystal structure among these electron pairs, seamlessly intertwined within the background fluid. These formations, which we first encountered in 2016, are now recognized as Electron Pair-Density Waves. These waves mark a novel manifestation of superconducting matter, the intricacies of which continue to unveil themselves. What particularly excites us and the broader scientific community is the emergence of UTe2 as an entirely new breed of superconductor.”

“For nearly four decades, physicists have sought a material of its kind. This newly identified pair-density wave appears to carry intrinsic angular momentum—a profound revelation that potentially constitutes the inaugural instance of these exotic electron pairs coalescing into a pair-density wave. Inquiries about the practical implications of this research prompted Mr. Carroll to elaborate.”

“Indications strongly suggest that UTe2 possesses the attributes of a unique superconductor, holding the potential to revolutionize quantum computing.”

“Classical computers rely on bits for information storage and manipulation, while quantum computers operate with quantum bits or qubits. The stumbling block for current quantum computers lies in maintaining each qubit in a superposition of two different energies, much like Schrцdinger’s cat being both ‘dead’ and ‘alive.’ However, this quantum state is exceptionally fragile and can easily collapse to its lowest energy state, analogous to ‘dead,’ thereby truncating any meaningful computation.”

“These limitations restrain the scope of quantum computers’ applications. Nonetheless, UTe2’s discovery five years ago has spurred a flurry of research, pointing towards its potential as a superconductor that could form the foundation for topological quantum computing. Such materials offer qubits an enduring lifespan during computation, paving the way for a more reliable and practical quantum computing landscape. Notably, even Microsoft has invested billions in topological quantum computing, affirming its established theoretical standing.”

“The holy grail of the scientific community has been an applicable topological superconductor, and UTe2 appears to fit that mold.”

“Our revelation, therefore, constitutes another puzzle piece in the UTe2 narrative. To harness materials like this for practical applications, we must decipher their fundamental superconducting properties. The journey of scientific progress advances step by step. We take pride in our contribution to comprehending a material that could propel us closer to a realm of highly functional quantum computers.” In acknowledging the research team at UCC’s Macroscopic Quantum Matter Group Laboratory, Professor John F. Cryan, Vice President of Research and Innovation, affirms:

“This seminal discovery will wield profound ramifications for the future of quantum computing. In the coming weeks, the university will unveil UCC Futures—Future Quantum and Photonics. Research led by Professor Seamus Davis and the Macroscopic Quantum Matter Group, empowered by one of the world’s most potent microscopes, will play a pivotal role in this captivating initiative.”

By Impact Lab